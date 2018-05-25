< Back to All News

Housing Project Proposed For Grass Valley

May. 25, 2018

Another attempt is being made for a housing project in Grass Valley. Community Development Director Tom Last says 30 units are proposed on about eight acres, off West Main and Alta Streets, which is currently a tomato farm…

click to listen to Tom Last

A presentation was made to the city’s Development Review Committee earlier this week, which Last also sits on. He says it’s still only a conceptual application, at this point, and the developer will also need to work with a number of vocal opponents who live nearby…

click to listen to Tom Last

Last says the architect plans to meet with neighbors in a couple of weeks. An attorney for at least one opponent did not return calls for comment.

