Housing Sales Slow But Still Up

It appears the statewide numbers for real eastate are heading downward, but in Nevada County it is a slightly differetn story. Housing sales are slowing down for the winter, but on the whole, they were up for 2018. Recently inducted President of the Nevada County Association of Realtors, Susan Walker says sales for the past year were up by a little over one percent from 1386 houses to 1408. Walker says there was a bit of an increase in numbers and in price.

Walker says though December was slower, there are still a fair amount of houses on the market. She says there are 385 homes for sale ranging in price from 79-thousand dollars for a moblie home on property to a three point five million dollar estate. Walker sasy only about twenty five properties fall into the “affordable” category around three hundred thousand dollars. She says its hard for buyers to qualify for loans for those homes because many of the properties don’t meet lenders qualifications.

For more information on the real estate market in Nevada County, contact the Nevada County Association of Realtors.