Housing Voucher Wait List Open

It’s a chance for low and moderate income Nevada County families to secure affordable housing. The Regional Housing Authority has opened the waiting list for its voucher program, formerly known as Section 8 vouchers. Nevada County Housing and Child Support Director Mike Dent explains…

Dent says this is something that doesn’t happen every day, but it also doesn’t mean there are hundreds of apartments available, either. Qualifications include if families or individuals are currently homeless or in substandard housing, they’ve been ‘involuntarily displaced’ from housing, or they are paying 50 percent or more of their income in rent. Dent says if you know someone who qualifies, you should get them to apply before the window closes…

You can apply by contacting the Regional Housing Authority.

–gf