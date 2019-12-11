How Generous Are Nevada County Residents?

The holiday season often means more people are in a charitable mood. And just how charitable are Nevada County residents. According to IRS numbers from people who itemized their tax returns in 2017, two-and-a-half percent of income was donated to non-profit organizations. That ranks around the middle-of-the-pack among the state’s 58 counties.There are over 11-hundred in the county, including the local United Way chapter. Executive Director Megan Timpany was a little surprised at our ranking…

The statewide average is three-percent, with only three counties above the nationwide average of three-point-four percent…

Santa Clara county, home to Silicon Valley millionaires, was the most generous county, with four-point-two percent of income donated. The least generous was tiny Alpine County, at one-point-eight percent. The IRS also classifies donations to churches as charity, and the states with the highest giving rates tend to also have a large number of residents who believe religion is very important to them.