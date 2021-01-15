< Back to All News

Howard Levine Honored By Supervisors

Posted: Jan. 15, 2021 12:33 AM PST

The goodbye tour for longtime Grass Valley public official and activist Howard Levine also made a stop at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week. Supervisors Board Chairman, Dan Miller, whose district includes the city, presented a Certificate of Recognition for Levine’s four decades of dedicated public service…

Levine, who retired last year, says any cause, including for his beloved town, was worth rallying for, although it wasn’t easy at times and had its ups and downs…

Levine, who said he was moving to Sacramento to be closer to his children and grandchildren, also plans to remain active with the North Star Historic Conservancy, as well as the Margaret Warner Swan Levine gallery, in honor of his late wife.

