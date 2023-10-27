If you’d like to find a new route for walking your dog, at least for one day, there’s also Grass Valley’s “Howl-O-Ween Dog Mob Costume Parade” Saturday afternoon. The city’s Popup Event Coordinator, Rachel Grivas, says they’re partnering with Paws-itive Pals Dog Training, which has been putting on the event for eight years. It starts at El Barrio Market, at 309 Neal Street, and stays on the sidewalks, with no street closures. And there’s also a separate short route available for people and/or pets with physical challenges. One of the highlights is a costume contest for your furry friend, with winners in four categories…

And Grivas expects another huge number of participants. She says last year there were over six-hundred people with three to four-hundred dogs. And even more are expected to turn out this year. But you should also make sure your pet is suitable for such an event…

There will also be dog treats being handed out by merchants, similar to the format for the Halloween event for small children that’s held each year on Mill Street. Saturday’s parade is from three to five-pm.