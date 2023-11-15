< Back to All News

HS Graduation May Require Personal Finance Course

Posted: Nov. 15, 2023 12:33 AM PST

High school graduation requirements may soon also include a mandatory personal finance course. A signature-gathering drive has begun to let voters decide on the November 2024 state ballot. Meanwhile, it’s already being offered to students in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, as part of math requirements. And Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says many students are choosing it, to get a head start on money management life skills…

Rhoden says the need for such a course seemed to recede for a while when math requirements changed…

The ballot initiative would have all schools require such a one-semester course by the 2026-2027 school year. It would be in addition to the currently required economics course, which may, but is not required to, include a personal finance curriculum.

