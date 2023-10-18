Huge Arts and Culture Economic Impact Here

Nevada County’s thriving arts and culture sector was recently broken down into more detailed monetary benefits. A study released by the group Americans for the Arts says there was 66-million dollars worth of economic activity in 2022, a year when pandemic impacts were still being felt. That was 32-million dollars in spending by nonprofit organizations and 34-million in event-related spending by audiences. That also supported over 13-hundred-50 jobs and generated 13-million dollars in local, state, and federal government revenue. County Supervisor Ed Scofield says he understands the critical importance of investing in the arts…

Scofield says local artists and performers have also always been central in the social and aesthetic health of area residents…

The study also finds that 32-percent of arts and culture attendees were from outside the county. The County Arts Council announced the results of the study. Six months ago, they also announced that California’s 14 Cultural Districts, with one representing Grass Valley and Nevada City, got a reprieve from state budget cuts. The Nevada City City Council also recently approved the creation of a Public Arts Commission.