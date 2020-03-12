< Back to All News

Huge Debris Cleanup In Tahoe National Forest

A very blighted five-acres in the Tahoe National Forest have now been restored to its pristine environment. That’s thanks to a collaborative cleanup conducted by the Bureau of Land Management and a number of Nevada County agencies. The county’s Director of Building, Craig Griesbach, says the debris, on rather isolated public as well as private lands, had built up over a long period of time…

Contracted crews used heavy equipment to remove three trailers, an RV, 16 vehicles, 105 tires, and 134-thousand pounds of metal for recycling, among other trash. Griesbach says the project stretched out over two-to-three weeks, but it was well worth the effort…

The county says the debris was equivalent to the amount of trash a family of four would generate in nearly 20 years.

