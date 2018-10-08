< Back to All News

Huge Grant To Nevada Co To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 12:16 AM PDT

With emergency room visits and hospitalizations at more than twice the state average, because of opioid overdoses, Nevada County has qualified for a three-year federal grant worth 250-thousand dollars a year. Priya Kannall is an administrative analyst with the County’s Behavioral Health Department. She says smaller, rural counties tend to have bigger challenges with the problem…

Behavioral Health and the county’s Public Health Department, as well as other community providers, through identification of highest-risk individuals. Kannall says prevention and education will focus on the perinatal population, with a symposium planned….

The student population will also be targeted, especially athletes, who often have to deal with pain management from injuries. The grant will also cover enhanced recovery services and case management. It will also provide transportation and shelter assistance for program participants. Earlier this year, Nevada County was among 30 counties that filed federal lawsuits against big drug makers and national pharmacy chains for costs incurred from the opioid epidemic.

