Huge New Grant For Fire Safe Council

More grant money for a group trying to keep Nevada County safer from wildfires. The Sierra Nevada Conservancy has awarded 500-thousand dollars to the Fire Safe Council, the largest for any group in the county. Council Executive Director Joanne Drummond says it’ll be used for reducing fuel loads on 239 acres of Tahoe National Forest land in the Deer Creek watershed. It’s part of a larger 45-hundred acre project near Scotts Flat Reservoir that’s been going on the last four-to-five years…

Drummond says reducing the wildfire threat has become a greater concern, as more people live in wooded areas…

The Conservancy has also awarded grants for four other projects affecting Nevada County. 75-thousand dollars is being used for a restoration project in the Inimim Forest…74-thousand dollars for the Lower Steephollow Watershed Restoration Plan…74-thousand dollars for the Upper Deer Creek Healthy Forest and Fuel Reduction Plan…and 65-thousand dollars for the Yuba Headwaters Healthy Forest Project.