Huge State Budget Deficit Watched Closely Here

Posted: Dec. 11, 2023 12:33 AM PST

The projection of a historic 68-billion dollar state budget deficit has also gotten the attention of Nevada County officials. One of their senior management analysts, Sarah Holyhead, says nearly half of their budget, or 46-percent, comes from state as well as federal funding…

The deficit was partly due to what was described by the Legislative Analyst’s Office as an “unprecedented” revenue decline this past fiscal year that was 26-billion dollars below what was estimated. Due to tax filing deadline extensions, caused by severe winter storms, there wasn’t a clear early financial picture for California, which relies heavily on income tax revenue. Holyhead says among the possible remedies for closing the gap is more unfunded state mandates for counties…

Service cuts and layoffs are also not beyond the realm of possibility, depending on the final version that’s negotiated between Governor Newsom and state lawmakers.

