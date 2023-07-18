Huge Wildfire Prevention Project Begins

Implementation of a 15 to 20-year wildfire mitigation project has finally gotten underway, after a five-year planning process. Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer, Lauren Faulkenberry, says it’s the 275-thousand acre North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project. And the first phase, this year, covers around 32-thousand acres…

Faulkenberry says the project mainly focuses on vegetation reduction and management….

Faulkenberry says the project will also promote mature and old growth forest characteristics that are resilient to fire, drought, insects, and disease. It will also protect wildlife habitat. It’s also in the ancestral and traditional homelands of the Nisenan Tribe. The North Yuba Landscape has received 160-million dollars in federal funding. Partners that comprise the North Yuba Forest Partnership have also contributed additional funding and resources to increase the pace and scale of the work.