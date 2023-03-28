Human Remains Found Near Truckee

What’s described as “severely decomposed” human remains have been discovered near Truckee. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says they received a call from the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 early Monday evening. And because the remains have been there so long, she says it’s not possible to determine the sex or age at this time…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says the remains were found in a grassy area, about 50 to 60 yards from the roadway. A search was also conducted there…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says it’s also too early to say whether a crime was committed. And authorities are also investigating missing person cases.