< Back to All News

Human Remains Found Near Truckee

Posted: Mar. 28, 2023 2:42 PM PDT

What’s described as “severely decomposed” human remains have been discovered near Truckee. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says they received a call from the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 early Monday evening. And because the remains have been there so long, she says it’s not possible to determine the sex or age at this time…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says the remains were found in a grassy area, about 50 to 60 yards from the roadway. A search was also conducted there…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says it’s also too early to say whether a crime was committed. And authorities are also investigating missing person cases.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha