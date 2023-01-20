Human Trafficking Concerns N-C Police Chief

In 2015, and before he became police chief of Nevada City, Dan Foss helped create an organization, in the Central Valley, to assist girls who’ve become victims of human trafficking. Speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Foss said revenue from the crime is now exceeding illegal drug sales. He says the internet has exploded the market…

The organization is called “OLIVE”. It stands for “Overcoming Limitations through Intervention, Value and Empowerment”. Foss says the goal is to help these young women see the value within themselves and empower them to move forward in their lives…

Foss says three safe houses have been established for these women. And OLIVE was also named California’s non-profit of the year in 2021.