Humbug Day Is Saturday

If you’re already thinking about what to do this weekend, especially with summer vacation beginning for the schools, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park is hosting a longtime event. The Chief Ranger for the State Parks Sierra District, Dan Youngren, says it’s the 56th annual Humbug Day on Saturday…

This annual “hometown homecoming” celebration brings North Bloomfield’s history to life. Volunteers in period costume interpret the buildings and cultural heritage of this gold rush semi-ghost town that was first called Humbug. Youngren says one of the highlights is a ceremonial demonstration of a water cannon that was used when hydraulic mining was allowed…

Festivities also include the “world’s shortest parade”. There’s also live music, including ragtime piano in a saloon, kids’ historical games, and blacksmithing demonstrations. The furnished historic buildings include a residence built in 1852, plus a barborshop, general store, stable, and a museum and visitor center housed in the old town hall. There’s a 10-dollar parking fee for Humbug Day, which is happening from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.