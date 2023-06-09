Humbug Day is happening on Saturday for the 55th time. It commemorates the establishment of Malakoff Diggins State Park, on North Bloomfield Road, where the event is held. State Parks Interpreter, Jean Rhyne, says it brings back to life the historic town of North Bloomfield. But Humbug was the original name, in 1851, where miners weren’t able to find their fortune in gold…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

The event includes the ceremonial demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon, used for hydraulic mining, which caused major erosion and environmental damage. Rhyne says most of the historic buildings you’ll have access to are only open during special events like this. But there are plenty of other options available on a regular basis this time of year…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

Other activities include the “World’s Shortest Parade”, blacksmithing and crafts demonstrations, and kids’ games. And although no barbecue is available this year, there’s a large picnic area where you can bring a lunch. Popcorn and root beer floats are also available for purchase. Humbug Day is Saturday from 11am to 4pm at Malakoff Diggins State Park. There is a 10-dollar parking fee.