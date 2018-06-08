< Back to All News

Humbug Day Saturday

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 12:38 AM PDT

Saturday marks the 52nd year of Humbug Day at Malakoff Diggins State Park. State Park Aide, Emily Baxter, says it commemorates the Golden Olden Days, as park staff and volunteers in period costume interpret the historic heritage at North Bloomfield…

Baxter says Humbug, California was established by miners during the Gold Rush days, in 1851, before officially becoming North Bloomfield a few years later. As always, there are lots of activities and entertainment for all ages…

You can tour historic buildings and grounds, echoing with the ghosts of the miners and early settlers. You can poke around relics of by-gone horse and buggy days in the Ostrom Stable. Humbug Day is from 11am to 4pm tomorrow at Malakoff Diggins State Park. There’s a park day use fee of 10 dollars.

