Humbug History Day returns to Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park on Saturday for the first time in three years, or before the pandemic. Colt Russell is the senior park interpreter. He says volunteers in period costume interpret the historic heritage at North Bloomfield, State Park’s semi-ghost town…

click to listen to Colt Russell

The event includes the ceremonial demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon used for hydraulic mining, which caused major erosion and environmental damage. Russell says Humbug, the original name of the town in 1851, was commonly used where miners weren’t able to find their fortune in gold. Furnished historic buildings can be toured. Other special attractions include the world’s shortest parade, music, story-telling, plenty of kids activities and games, and an assortment of food and drinks…

click to listen to Colt Russell

That’s on Saturday, from 11am to 4pm, at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. It’s off Highway 49, about 11 miles from Nevada City. There is a parking fee of 10 dollars.