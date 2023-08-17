Hundreds Evacuated After Wildfire Near Washington

Hundreds of residents, including from the Town of Washington, were evacuated, due to a wildfire near Highway 20 and Washington Road Wednesday afternoon. The so-called Highway Fire scorched at least 30 acres. There were no reports of structure loss. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon estimated around 150 homeowners were notified about getting out…

Moon praised the efforts of firefighters in keeping the blaze from getting out of hand and keeping it away from homes, despite major terrain challenges…

The cause of the fire is unknown.