Hundreds Gather to Watch Great Race

It’s a road rally of vintage cars that this year runs from Riverside to Tacoma with a lunch stop in Grass Valley…

Listen to public address announcer

That Hudson was one of the oldest cars out in the field for this year’s run, which features a different route every year. Bill Croker, from Grass Valley, driving a 1936 Packard 120-B Coupe, was first up East Main Street, making the turn on to Mill Street for the lunch stop…

Listen to Bill Croker

Bill’s wife Carolyn is the navigator…

Listen to Carolyn Croker

Another local team featured a 1972 Datsun 12-Hundred Sedan. Robert Brocke was driving, with two teenagers as navigators–recent Bear River grad Damien Christin, and 17 year-old Seth DeSena, who will be a senior at Nevada Union next year. He’s doing this as his senior project and found out there’s more to navigating than just following directions…

Listen to Seth DeSena

Hundreds turned out. Jan Kaufman and her husband Larry had great seats in the shade along Mill Street…

Listen to Jan and Larry Kaufman

The cars rolled in about one a minute for two hours, had lunch of pasties at Tofanelli’s, then hit the road for Chico, which is the overnight stop. Top prize, which is the car closest to the ideal time, gets 50-thousand dollars. The Great Race, which has been running since 1983 with a different route each year, was named after the 1965 movie starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Natalie Wood.

–gf