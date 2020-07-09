< Back to All News

Hundreds Of Marijuana Convictions To Be Tossed

Posted: Jul. 9, 2020 12:06 AM PDT

Nearly 600 misdemeanor marijuana convictions in Nevada County are expected to be dismissed soon. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says starting in January of last year, a new California law took effect that made it easier to clear old marijuana convictions, with recreational cannabis now legal…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says prosecutors have also filed motions to reduce around 50 felony convictions to misdemeanors. He’s not surprised to find these numbers…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says no other cases are under review at this time but people can still make requests if they feel they qualify. District Attorney Cliff Newell has also stated in the past that Nevada County had already been proactive with the issue, even before the law took effect.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha