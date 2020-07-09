Hundreds Of Marijuana Convictions To Be Tossed

Nearly 600 misdemeanor marijuana convictions in Nevada County are expected to be dismissed soon. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says starting in January of last year, a new California law took effect that made it easier to clear old marijuana convictions, with recreational cannabis now legal…

Walsh says prosecutors have also filed motions to reduce around 50 felony convictions to misdemeanors. He’s not surprised to find these numbers…

Walsh says no other cases are under review at this time but people can still make requests if they feel they qualify. District Attorney Cliff Newell has also stated in the past that Nevada County had already been proactive with the issue, even before the law took effect.