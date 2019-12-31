< Back to All News

Hundreds Resolve 2 Run To Begin the Year

Posted: Dec. 31, 2019 12:02 PM PST

If you’d like to start the new year off right by getting some exercise and being healthy, why not begin the year with a run? Hundreds have done that with the ‘Resolve 2 Run’ event in Chicago Park. Organizer Sue Ramey says it’s the first event in the Gold Country Grand Prix series for serious runners, but you don’t have to be that serious to take part…

Listen to Sue Ramey 1

The event starts at Chicago Park School at 10am. There’s a 10-K run and a five-K run and walk. The event is now in its eighth year, and started as a benefit for the Chicago Park 4-H Club. Ramey says it now raises money for three organizations, including the Chicago Park P-T-A…

Listen to Sue Ramey 2

There is still time to participate. Registration lasts until 9:45am at resolve2run.com. You can also register on site. About 330 runners took part in the event last year.

–gf

