The unusually strong January winds haven’t resulted in massive power outages for Nevada County. But hundreds of PG and E customers have been in the dark at times. Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland says the biggest outages have been reported in the woodsy areas north of Nevada City…

And where it’s not possible, McFarland says crews can’t make field repairs right away because it’s too risky…

The winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday.