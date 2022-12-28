< Back to All News

Hung Jury In Rippetoe Trial

Posted: Dec. 27, 2022 4:45 PM PST

It’s a hung jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Nevada City cannabis farmer about a year and a half ago. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson said the jury was unable to come up with a unanimous verdict for 58-year-old Russell Rippetoe, from Barstow…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says it hasn’t been decided yet whether to seek a re-trial…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

In June of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department received information regarding a possible homicide that had occurred on a property on North Bloomfield Road. That’s where the remains of 43-year-old Raul Iturrald were discovered. It was believed he’d been killed about a week before that. Rippetoe was believed to be one of a number of people living there, in several trailers set up temporarily while the cannabis was cultivated. A motive for the crime has never been revealed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha