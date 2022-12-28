Hung Jury In Rippetoe Trial

It’s a hung jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Nevada City cannabis farmer about a year and a half ago. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson said the jury was unable to come up with a unanimous verdict for 58-year-old Russell Rippetoe, from Barstow…

Wilson says it hasn’t been decided yet whether to seek a re-trial…

In June of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department received information regarding a possible homicide that had occurred on a property on North Bloomfield Road. That’s where the remains of 43-year-old Raul Iturrald were discovered. It was believed he’d been killed about a week before that. Rippetoe was believed to be one of a number of people living there, in several trailers set up temporarily while the cannabis was cultivated. A motive for the crime has never been revealed.