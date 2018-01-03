Hung Jury In Schuller Trial Sanity Phase

After more than 2 days of deliberations, a Nevada County jury has deadlocked, 6-6, on whether 36-year-old Jason Schuller was also legally insane, after that same jury convicted him last month of first-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old William Tackett. But District Attorney Cliff Newell indicates they’ll continue to try and prove that Schuller’ insanity defense is faulty…

Newell says he’s learned to never be surprised by a jury’s decision…

Newell says a new jury would also have to be seated for that phase of the trial.