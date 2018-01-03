< Back to All News

Hung Jury In Schuller Trial Sanity Phase

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 6:18 PM PST

After more than 2 days of deliberations, a Nevada County jury has deadlocked, 6-6, on whether 36-year-old Jason Schuller was also legally insane, after that same jury convicted him last month of first-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old William Tackett. But District Attorney Cliff Newell indicates they’ll continue to try and prove that Schuller’ insanity defense is faulty…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says he’s learned to never be surprised by a jury’s decision…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says a new jury would also have to be seated for that phase of the trial.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha