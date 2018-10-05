< Back to All News

Hunger Run Happens At Airport On Saturday

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:11 AM PDT

When the annual Hunger Run to benefit Interfaith Food Ministry happens tomorrow, it’ll be at a new venue…

IFM Executive Director Kate LaFerriere says their is a 5K Run on the airport runway, with a Family 4K Walk also available. Proceeds from the registration fees will be used toward IFM’s holiday season food distribution, which is coming up soon. LaFerriere says food insecurity is a big issue here, which she describes as lacking access to regular, nutritious meals. She says these people may miss a meal on a regular basis, because they can’t afford it…

The holiday food program provides groceries to an estimated 34-hundred low-income families in Nevada County. The registration fees are 20-dollars for adults for the 5K run, 15-dollars for the 4K Walk. It’s 10-dollars for children for either activity. The Hunger Run starts tomorrow morning at 8 and ends at 11.

