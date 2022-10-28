< Back to All News

Hunger Run Kicks Off Holiday Season Fundraising

Posted: Oct. 28, 2022 12:13 AM PDT

Interfaith Food Ministry is gearing up to provide the food insecure with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. And Development Director Shelby McNamara says their kickoff event, as usual, is the Hunger Run. The seventh annual event is Saturday morning at the Alta Sierra Country Club…

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

McNamara says they anticipate around 60 participants. And it’s not too later to enter. The cost is 25 dollars for adults and teens, 20 dollars for ages 6 to 14, and 10 dollars for ages 5 to 14. The money will sponsor one of Interfaith Food Ministry’s one-thousand families. She also says they’re averaging around 220 families coming through on each of their four food distribution days, compared to 165 to 170 last year…

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

But officials say because of Interfaith’s strong buyer power, they can purchase these meals for much less than retail.

