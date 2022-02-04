Hwy 174 Closure This Weekend Tree Removals

Over a month since major snowstorms caused some of the worst damage to drought-weakened trees in recent memory, there’s also still plenty of work to do along Nevada County’s highways. And that also means the closure of a three-quarter-of-a-mile stretch of Highway 174 this weekend. Cal Trans Spokesman Steve Nelson says it’s part of ongoing work through a three-million dollar emergency contract with a tree removal contractor. This work will be between Race Street and Empire Mine Road…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

The full closure is required, in order to place a crane on the highway to assist with removals. The work will be going on from 7am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

Sections of highways 20, 49, and 193 were also included in the emergency contract. All work is scheduled to be completed by late March.