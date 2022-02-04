< Back to All News

Hwy 174 Closure This Weekend Tree Removals

Posted: Feb. 4, 2022 12:46 AM PST

Over a month since major snowstorms caused some of the worst damage to drought-weakened trees in recent memory, there’s also still plenty of work to do along Nevada County’s highways. And that also means the closure of a three-quarter-of-a-mile stretch of Highway 174 this weekend. Cal Trans Spokesman Steve Nelson says it’s part of ongoing work through a three-million dollar emergency contract with a tree removal contractor. This work will be between Race Street and Empire Mine Road…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

The full closure is required, in order to place a crane on the highway to assist with removals. The work will be going on from 7am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

Sections of highways 20, 49, and 193 were also included in the emergency contract. All work is scheduled to be completed by late March.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha