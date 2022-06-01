< Back to All News

Hwy 174 Safety Improvement Project Nearly Completed

Posted: Jun. 1, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

A nearly two-year safety improvement project on Highway 174 is getting closer to completion. But, in the meantime, there will be more delays for motorists. One-way traffic controls are in effect from 6am to 6pm Wednesday through Friday. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they recently completed emergency tree removal work, due to the late December snowstorm….

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the 27-million dollar project has realigned several curves on an accident-prone two-mile stretch between You Bet Road and Maple Way…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

There’s also a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road. Shoulder areas are also being repainted.

