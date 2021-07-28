Hwy 20 Bridge Completion Celebrated

Cal Trans, Wednesday morning, is celebrating the recent completion of the second-to-last improvement section on Highway 20, between Browns Valley and Smartsville, in Yuba County. Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says it’s from the Timbuctoo area, just west of Smartsville, and down to the Parks Bar Bridge…

The 54-million dollar project also includes an adjacent new bridge, for a straighter drive, with greater sight distances, along with wider lanes and shoulders. A segment between Hammonton -Smartsville Road and Timbuctoo had already been completed. And, for a more visible recognition of the heritage of the area, Chan says they’re also creating a Historical Plaza near the Parks Bar Bridge, that overlooks the Yuba River…

Chan says it should be completed later this summer. Meanwhile, he says work continues on the last segment, between Marysville Road to about a half-mile west of the Parks Bar Bridge and should be largely completed sometime in the fall.