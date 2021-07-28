< Back to All News

Hwy 20 Bridge Completion Celebrated

Posted: Jul. 28, 2021 12:55 AM PDT

Cal Trans, Wednesday morning, is celebrating the recent completion of the second-to-last improvement section on Highway 20, between Browns Valley and Smartsville, in Yuba County. Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says it’s from the Timbuctoo area, just west of Smartsville, and down to the Parks Bar Bridge…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

The 54-million dollar project also includes an adjacent new bridge, for a straighter drive, with greater sight distances, along with wider lanes and shoulders. A segment between Hammonton -Smartsville Road and Timbuctoo had already been completed. And, for a more visible recognition of the heritage of the area, Chan says they’re also creating a Historical Plaza near the Parks Bar Bridge, that overlooks the Yuba River…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Chan says it should be completed later this summer. Meanwhile, he says work continues on the last segment, between Marysville Road to about a half-mile west of the Parks Bar Bridge and should be largely completed sometime in the fall.

