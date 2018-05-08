Hwy 20 Closures Near I-80 For Culvert Repairs

Major delays on Highway 20, a few miles from the I-80 junction on Wednesday. Cal Trans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says there’ll be one-way traffic controls, as well as two one-hour closures. And it’s to finish repairs from an accident, involving a fuel tanker and tow truck, that killed two people, over three months ago…

Whitmore says the first closure is scheduled to occur between 10am and noon and the second one should be between 2 and 5pm…

One-way traffic controls are in effect from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday.