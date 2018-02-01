Hwy 20 Should Reopen Tonight

Highway 20, from Nevada City to the I-80 junction, will open earlier than the previous estimate. Cal Trans Spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says it should reopen by 8pm, as repairs and cleanup continue from a Wednesday morning accident, where both vehicles went up in flames…

And Whitmore says when that stretch of Highway 20 does reopen, there’ll be one-way traffic control…

Whitmore says one-way controls will likely stay in effect into Saturday and for a few days next week. The crash killed both drivers. One was driving a tow truck from Kilroy’s Towing in Grass Valley, the other was driving a fuel tanker from California Tank Line in Stockton. Their identities have not been released yet.