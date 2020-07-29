Hwy 49 Acceleration Lanes Project About to Start

Prep work is finally underway for a safety improvement project on Highway 49 near Lake of the Pines. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’re constructing two longer acceleration lanes at the Combie/Wolf Road intersection, adjacent to the north and southbound lanes…

In addition, crews will be extending a culvert, replacing a drainage inlet, constructing curb ramps, upgrading existing traffic signal poles, and installing overhead lighting. Actual construction is scheduled next week, with minimal traffic disruption, and should be completed by the end of October, with signal upgrades planned for early next year. Borrayo says the project is among 160-million dollars worth of work planned, in construction, or completed for the corridor. Next up is a project near Round Valley and Quail Creek Roads in the Alta Sierra area…

So that project won’t likely begin until next year.