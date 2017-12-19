Hwy 49 Onramp To I-80 Closed Today

Part of the main route from Nevada County to Sacramento is expected to be more congested than normal for part of today in Auburn. The right lane of westbound Interstate 80 will be closed, between the Elm Avenue and Nevada Street overcrossings, from 9am to 3pm, for guardrail repairs. And Cal Trans Spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says that also means the southbound Highway 49 onramp to westbound I-80 will be closed. Drivers will need to detour onto either Elm Avenue or Nevada Street…

Whitmore says the closures help ensure worker safety. But she says since guardrail repair is such a common project, the work should be completed fairly quickly, and not impact the afternoon commute…

Whitmore says all drivers are also encouraged to abide by the Move Over law, that directs them to move over a lane, when it is safe to do so, if the flashing lights of highway workers, law enforcement, or first responders are present on the highway.