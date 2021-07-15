Hwy 49 Projects Survey Available

As efforts continue toward making Highway 49 less accident-prone, between Grass Valley and Auburn, Cal Trans has begun an online survey that focuses more on quality of life. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s part of developing what’s called a Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan.

Borrayo says the Plan will develop a strategy and identify projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improve livability in communities, through operational and technological advancements.

The survey is available through a link on the Cal Trans District Three website. The response deadline is August 15th. Borrayo says they hope to finalize the Plan by the end of the year, also in coordination with local governments, community groups, and transportation planning agencies in Placer and Nevada counties.