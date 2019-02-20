Hwy 49 Traffic Safety Project Open House Tonight

Motorists and residents in the area now have a chance to attend an Open House, in Auburn this evening, regarding a traffic safety project we told you about earlier this month. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says the 18-point-9 million dollar project is proposed on a two-mile, four-lane stretch, between Auburn and Lake of the Pines. It features a concrete median barrier and the first-ever roundabouts, at Lorenson and Lone Star Roads…

Borrayo says the project would also eliminate left turns off the highway, as well as left turns onto the highway…

Borrayo says construction is not scheduled to begin until the summer of 2023. The event is being held at the Community Development Resource Center, on County Center Drive in Auburn, from five to seven this evening, in the Cypress and Planning Commission rooms. People can stop by and ask questions and also offer feedback. And more public comments will be solicited during the environmental review process.