Hwy Fire Repopulation Slowed By Low Containment

Posted: Aug. 17, 2023 3:36 PM PDT

Uncertain wind conditions have been keeping evacuation orders in place, even though the Highway Fire has not grown significantly in the last 24 hours or so. It’s still at around 30 acres, near Washington Road and Highway 20. Highway 20 has been open. But there’s still only five-percent containment.. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown says it’s better to maintain a cautious approach until that percentage improves. And crews remain hampered by the unusually severe terrain and access challenges…

click to listen to Captain Brown

Brown also notes that the blaze is less than a mile from town…

click to listen to Captain Brown

An estimated 150 homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, impacting around 200 residents. They can still use the Madelyn Helling Library as a shelter and the Nevada County Fairgrounds and Sammie’s Friends for animals and pets. No structures have been impacted. The cause has still not been determined.

