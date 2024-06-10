< Back to All News

Hydrate and Shade During the Heat

Posted: Jun. 10, 2024 5:58 AM PDT

It has been the hottest weather of the year, and the temperatures will be on rise again for the next few days. With the soaring temperatures comes the danger of heat related illnesses, especially for those who are not prepared. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chef Medical Officer Dr. Tyler Hill says staying out of the heat is the best way to avoid stress, but if you have to be outside be sure you drink plenty of water as well as other beverages that contain electrolytes. The body can lose upwards of 100 ounces of fluid during the day and more when the body is sweating.

 

Recognizing the onset of heat related issues is also important. The sooner a person can get relief the better.

 

Dr. Hill says that as soon as you begin experiencing any ill effects to take a break.

 

If you are unable to control the temperature of the body, do not hesitate to seek emergency treatment to help cool the body.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha