Hydrate and Shade During the Heat

It has been the hottest weather of the year, and the temperatures will be on rise again for the next few days. With the soaring temperatures comes the danger of heat related illnesses, especially for those who are not prepared. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chef Medical Officer Dr. Tyler Hill says staying out of the heat is the best way to avoid stress, but if you have to be outside be sure you drink plenty of water as well as other beverages that contain electrolytes. The body can lose upwards of 100 ounces of fluid during the day and more when the body is sweating.

Recognizing the onset of heat related issues is also important. The sooner a person can get relief the better.

Dr. Hill says that as soon as you begin experiencing any ill effects to take a break.

If you are unable to control the temperature of the body, do not hesitate to seek emergency treatment to help cool the body.