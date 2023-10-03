< Back to All News

I-80 Also Slow And Go From Emergency Repairs

Posted: Oct. 3, 2023 12:20 AM PDT

For those drivers needing to detour from Highway 20 to get to the Truckee and Tahoe region, or to come back from there, they’re also finding more delays on Interstate 80 as well. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says emergency repair work continues between Colfax and the Nevada State line. That’s due to tire chain damage from unusually numerous and heavy winter snowstorms…

For eastbound motorists, grinding and re-paving work is being done on three of five locations this week. That’s between 7pm and 6am, through Thursday, between the I-80 junction with Highway 20 and Rainbow. But the other lane closures will be around the clock. The second location is between Kingvale and Soda Springs and between Donner Summit and Donner Pass Road, also with ramp closures at the Donner Lake interchange and Highway 89 exit. The third location is between the I-80 junction with State Route 267 and Boca…

And Linder says crews will continue with the work for several more weeks, or until the weather gets too consistently stormy.

