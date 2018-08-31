I-80 Challenge Continues Through Labor Day

The increasing concerns about distracted driving have prompted a new operation by the California Highway Patrol. It’s called the “I-80 Challenge”. Officer Mike Steele says it’s been going on all week and continues through Labor Day, coinciding with the usual maximum enforcement that’s always in place during holiday periods. It covers the entire corridor across California, as well as Nevada, to the Utah stateline…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says motorists are also encouraged to report any kind of distracting driving behavior…

click to listen to Officer Steele

A National Highway Transportation Safety Administration report indicates that cell phones are the most frequent form of distraction. And at any given moment during the daylight hours, 542-thousand vehicles are being driven by people, across the country, using cell phones. Although the trend is highest among drivers who are 24 or younger, each day in the United States about nine people are killed, and more than one-thousand injured, in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.