I-80 Delays Between Truckee And Nevada Border

Posted: May. 3, 2022 12:30 PM PDT

If you’re thinking about a weekday excursion to Reno on May fourth, you’ll likely find some delays on Interstate 80 between Truckee and the Nevada state line. Caltrans will have the eastbound right lane closed, between 7 this morning and 5 this evening. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says crews from various departments are conducting a variety of maintenance activities…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

The I-80 eastbound off-ramp to Floriston will also be closed for the duration of the work. Motorists should instead continue to the Farad off-ramp, loop onto I-80 westbound via the Farad on-ramp, and then use the I-80 westbound Floriston off-ramp, which will remain open…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

And for real-time traffic updates, you can always click on to Caltrans’ QuickMap.

