I-80 Delays Hamper Sierra Vacation Traffic

With July being one of the busiest vacation months of the year, delays and traffic congestion on Interstate 80 in the Sierra could worsen. Cal Trans is continuing upgrades all the way up to the Nevada state line. That’s 24 hours a day on weekdays. Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says it tends to be the busiest, eastbound, in the Gold Run and Alta areas. And for westbound, due to the high volume of big rig traffic, delays can be the most severe between the Nevada state line and Truckee. He says up to two hours can be added to normal travel times, depending on where you start your trip…

Linder says it’s not just repaving that’s being done, but pavement rehabilitation, which is more labor intensive…

Also, emergency repairs continue of damage done to the pavement, due to the heavy storms of the 2022-2023 winter. Linder says work is suspended for the weekend, starting at around noon on Friday. But traffic congestion can still be significant around the Tahoe/Truckee area during the weekend, when more people have time off. And if you’re going to be driving during construction work, he says Tuesdays and Wednesdays normally have somewhat lighter vehicle volumes. Work won’t be wrapping up until sometime in the fall.