I-80 Pavement Project In Nevada Co Gets Funded

Another one-point-four billion dollars has been allocated for road and highway repair and upgrade projects around the state. And that includes a project on I-80 in Nevada County. Cal Trans spokesperson Angela DaPrato says the California Transportation Commission has approved 22-point-eight million dollars to allow the project to begin next spring. It’s from west of the Donner Park Overcrossing to the Highway 89/267 separation in Truckee…

An auxilary lane allows better merging of traffic onto the freeway. DaPrato says Cal Trans will also be upgrading what’s described as Transportation Management System elements…

The total project cost is 25-point-seven million dollars, which also includes nearly two-million dollars in gas tax or SB1 funds, with the rest of the total coming from other miscellaneous sources. DaPrato says the construction schedule is April of 2022 to October of 2024.