Interfaith Ready For Busy December

While today is Giving Tuesday–a chance to give to local non-profits, the non-profits themselves are in the business of giving and helping all year long. One example is Interfaith Food Ministries, which helps feed people who may not know where their next meal is coming from. I-F-M is gearing up for a very busy month, and Development Director Naomi Cabral says that means their fundraising campaign for Christmas meals…

About one-in-seven Nevada County families are considered food insecure. Interfaith Executive Director Phil Alonso says they’ll also be participating in the annual Food and Toy Run for the first time this year…

They also have a new web address, which is a little easier to remember and tells more about what they do. It’s www.feedingfamilies.org/

