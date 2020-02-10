< Back to All News

I-R-S Says Be Careful When Choosing a Tax Preparer

Posted: Feb. 10, 2020 7:07 AM PST

Tax season is officially here, and the I-R-S has some advice if you are looking for someone to do your taxes for you this time. Internal Revenue Service spokesman David Tucker says make sure the tax preparer is reputable, and will also be around after April 15th…

You can check the Better Business Bureau to see if there have been any complaints, and you can also tell if a tax preparer is licensed because they have to have a Preparer Tax Identification Number. Tucker also says be careful of preparers who say they their rates are based on the amount of the refund you’ll get…

The I-R-S also encourages you or your tax preparer to file electronically. The I-R-S began accepting returns on January 27. Refunds can come out in just in a few weeks after filing.

