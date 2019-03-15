< Back to All News

I-R-S Wants You to Find a Good Tax Preparer

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

You now have exactly one month to get your taxes done, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning those who might still be looking for a tax preparer, to make sure you find one who is legal and certified. I-R-S spokesman Michael Tucker says there are a couple things you should look for…

Another is to make sure he or she has a tax preparer identification number. Those are issued by the I-R-S. Tucker says if you don’t have any idea on who to turn to for tax help, there is a guide on the I-R-S website…

Many people may be looking for tax preparers for the first time because of changes in the tax code. Tucker says scammers and crooks are aware of that, and may be trying to take advantage.

