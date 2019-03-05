< Back to All News

I-R-S Warns of Top Tax Scams

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 12:02 PM PST

With time starting to run out before you have to file your tax return, the I-R-S is warning of scams that criminals are using to try to defraud you. The Internal Revenue Service has come out with its Top Ten list of scams, but they really just fit into two categories. I-R-S Spokesman David Tucker says one is by e-mail…

The other type is by phone–usually done to try to scare or intimidate you into giving personal information that the scammers can use to infiltrate your bank account, or, often times they’ll threaten you with a message saying you’ll be arrested if you don’t make a payment immediately. Tucker says that’s not how the I-R-S, or any financial institution for that matter, operates…

Tucker says if the I-R-S does call you, they won’t request any financial information. He says you can always get the I-R-S number from their website, and then call them back if you have any questions.

