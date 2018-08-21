I-R-S Website Features Withholding Calculator

Is there enough money being withheld from your paycheck to cover your income taxes? Is there too much? The Internal Revenue Service has a tool to help you figure that out…

Spokesman David Tucker says it’s easy to use, but you will need two documents to help you…

Tucker says you want to have as close to a zero balance as possible, so that you don’t owe any tax on April 15. He says refunds are great, but that’s also money out of your pocket that you could have during the year.

