< Back to All News

I-R-S Website Features Withholding Calculator

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Is there enough money being withheld from your paycheck to cover your income taxes? Is there too much? The Internal Revenue Service has a tool to help you figure that out…

Listen to David Tucker 1

Spokesman David Tucker says it’s easy to use, but you will need two documents to help you…

Listen to David Tucker 2

Tucker says you want to have as close to a zero balance as possible, so that you don’t owe any tax on April 15. He says refunds are great, but that’s also money out of your pocket that you could have during the year.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha