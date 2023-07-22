Ice House in Marysville Burns

A building over 100 years old in Marysville totally destroyed by fire Friday afternoon and into the night. Marysville Fire Captain Matt Lichenstein met with KNCO’s Paul Haas Saturday morning as the operation was shifting to mop up status. The building was directly across the street from the Marysville Fire Department.

The initial call came in right around 2:00PM and crews were responding before it hit 9-1-1. The fire was already raging.

Additional resources were called with support coming from Linda, Olivehurst, Wheatland, Loma Rica CAL FIRE , Gridley, Yuba City, Sutter County, and Beale AFB.

An investigation will help determine how long the fire was burning before it was discovered, however the solid timber construction, multiple passageways and draft points, the fire was uncontrollable.

The fire was burning so intensely that water usage was overwhelming the Marysville system.

However, because of the excessive heat conditions, the heavy fuel load, and the water restrictions, the focus of the firefight changed.

PG and E services were disrupted for over 1000 customers because of the fire. A notice was sent out to water customers.

The Ice House Fire burning on 9th Street just one block off the Highway 20 route around Ellis Lake.

The fire was conatined to that structure and there were no injuries.